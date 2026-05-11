 BTS Mexico Concert Breaks The Internet! Viral Videos Show 40,000 Fans Singing Outside Sold-Out Stadium
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BTS Mexico Concert Breaks The Internet! Viral Videos Show 40,000 Fans Singing Outside Sold-Out Stadium

BTS turned Mexico City into a giant fan festival during Day 2 of their sold-out ARIRANG World Tour concert. Over one lakh people reportedly attended, including 40,000 fans gathered outside the stadium singing along to every song. Viral videos of the crowd have taken over social media, while BTS’ long-awaited return after nine years continues creating historic fan frenzy across Mexico.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
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After nine long years, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) and their Mexican ARMY are creating absolute madness in Mexico City, and Day 2 of their sold-out concert has officially broken the internet. What started as a concert inside the stadium quickly turned into a city-wide celebration outside it, with thousands of fans singing every lyric, dancing together, and turning the streets into one giant BTS party.

Over 1 lakh fans turn BTS concert into festival

As part of their highly anticipated ARIRANG World Tour, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – returned to Mexico for concerts on May 7, 9, and 10 at the massive Estadio GNP Seguros. But it was Day 2 that truly grabbed global attention online.

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According to reports, the total crowd attendance crossed over one lakh people, including more than 40,000 fans who gathered outside the sold-out stadium just to experience the concert atmosphere. Viral videos flooding social media show fans outside the venue singing in unison, waving lightsticks, dancing to BTS tracks, and screaming fan chants as the music echoed from inside the stadium.

Mexico’s BTS fever hits historic levels

The scale of BTS mania in Mexico has been unprecedented. Reports by Ticketmaster revealed that over 2.1 million fans attempted to buy tickets during presales, while only around 150,000 tickets were available across all three concerts. In fact, over 136,000 tickets reportedly sold out within less than an hour, making it one of the country’s biggest concert sales events in recent years.

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The K-pop group’s return has also turned into a cultural moment beyond music. Just days before the concerts, nearly 50,000 fans gathered outside Mexico City’s National Palace to welcome the members. The excitement became so massive that Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum officially honoured BTS as "Distinguished Visitors" and presented the group with a commemorative plaque during their visit.

Reports further claimed that additional concert dates were personally requested during discussions involving South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

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