British Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Burrito Eating Time, Finishes In Just 30 Seconds - Watch

Leah Shutkever sets new Guinness World Record for fastest time to eat burrito | Instagram

Some people take their time with a burrito, while Leah Shutkever appears to have a completely different approach. The British speed eater recently had a burrito placed in front of her and wasted almost no time getting through it. In a Guinness World Records video, she can be seen rapidly eating the entire burrito before finishing the last bite and even sticking out her tongue for the judges.

Leah Shutkever sets new burrito record

Shutkever completed the challenge in 30.75 seconds, reclaiming the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to eat a burrito. The attempt took place during her visit to Guinness World Records headquarters on August 4, where she managed to add three records to her name.

Along with the burrito feat, Shutkever also set records for the most churros eaten in one minute, consuming eight churros, and the most strawberries eaten in one minute after eating 613 grams (1.35 pounds).

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She had held the title before

The burrito title is not new territory for Shutkever. She first held the record in 2019 and later improved her own mark on February 9, 2022, when she completed a burrito in 32.35 seconds on Lo Show dei Record in Milan, Italy.

However, her reign was later interrupted when American speed eater Miki Sudo completed the challenge in 31.47 seconds on October 22, 2022.

Shutkever has now taken the title back, shaving 1.6 seconds off her previous best. Her latest performance brings the record down to an impressive 30.75 seconds, making the burrito disappear almost as quickly as it appeared on the table.