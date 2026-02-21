 Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies At Just 20 After Plastic Surgery: What Really Happened?
Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies At Just 20 After Plastic Surgery: What Really Happened?

Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias has died at 20, days after reportedly undergoing cosmetic surgery. Friend Giovanna Borges claimed she suffered a pulmonary clot and seizures, though the official cause remains unconfirmed. Dias had nearly 60,000 Instagram followers and was known for lifestyle content. Tributes poured in as her family reportedly planned a wake in São Paulo.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
The Brazilian influencer community is mourning the loss of content creator Bianca Dias, who reportedly passed away just days after undergoing cosmetic surgery. The 20-year-old, who had built a growing social media presence with nearly 60,000 Instagram followers, was said to be recovering at home when her condition suddenly worsened.

News of her death has triggered an outpouring of grief across social media, with friends and well-wishers sharing tributes and memories of the young influencer.

But what exactly happened?

According to posts shared by her close friend Giovanna Borges, Dias had recently undergone a cosmetic procedure and was in recovery at her residence. Borges claimed that Bianca’s health deteriorated unexpectedly.

"She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive," Borges wrote, as reported by People.

However, it is important to note that the exact medical cause of Bianca’s death has not been officially confirmed.

In another emotional message, Borges added, "I want to thank the countless messages. Thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages. If you can pray for the family, regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful! 🤍"

Reports circulating online indicate that Dias’ family planned a wake in São Paulo on the morning of February 20.

Who was Bianca Dias?

Bianca Dias was a Brazilian model and digital creator known for her lifestyle- and fashion-focused Instagram content. She frequently shared snapshots from her travels, including recent images from London, where she posed near landmarks such as Big Ben.

Her final visible post, shared in December 2025, featured a car selfie tagged in São Paulo. Her Instagram bio read, "Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito,” which translates to, “Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose.”

