Brazilian Footballer Neymar Announces Fifth Child! Influencer Wife Bruna Biancardi Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Girl Reveal

There's a new little star set to join Neymar Jr.'s ever-growing family. The Brazilian football icon and his long-time partner, influencer Bruna Biancardi, have announced that they are expecting their third child together. The couple shared the happy news on June 15, 2026, through a heartwarming social media post and an emotional video uploaded to Bruna's YouTube channel.

Neymar and Bruna announce pregnancy

Instead of a grand celebrity bash, Neymar and Bruna opted for an intimate celebration with family and close friends. The centrepiece of the event was a playful gender reveal game.

Blindfolded and surrounded by loved ones, Neymar, Bruna and their children, daughters Mavie and Mel, along with Neymar's eldest son Davi Lucca, smashed into a paint before discovering that everything was pink and they were expecting their third baby girl together.

While soaking in the moment, Neymar couldn't resist cracking a joke about becoming a father to yet another daughter. "I'm going to put together a band and, from today, it's going to be Spice Girls," he quipped, drawing laughter from everyone around him.

Check out the full video below:

Neymar's growing family

Neymar and Bruna's relationship has been closely followed ever since dating rumours first surfaced in 2021. The pair officially confirmed their romance in 2022 and have weathered several highs and lows over the years.

In 2023, they welcomed their first daughter together, Mavie. Two years later came baby Mel. And now, the couple is preparing to welcome their third daughter.

The new baby will also make Neymar a father of five. The footballer shares his eldest son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas and has another daughter, Helena, with Amanda Kimberlly.