Boost your kid's memory with these BRAIN FOODS

BRAIN FOODS | FPJ

Children in their growing phase requires more nutrients than adults. This is the time (till 18 years of age) when their overall physical as well as mental development takes place. They need to focus in their studies, sports and in learning new skills. Every parent needs to provide their kid with brain foods which will improve their child's memory, concentration and brain functioning.

Certain food items serve as brain food and should be included in a child's diet. Read the listicle below:

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables | FPJ

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce include brain-protecting substances such as folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K1 which may improve cognitive functioning of kids.

Oranges

Oranges | FPJ

Oranges are a rich source of vitamin C which helps in concentration, memory and quick decision making skills.

Nuts

Nuts | FPJ

Nuts and seeds include vitamin E, zinc, folate, iron and protein. They contain vital nutrients such as good cholesterol, protein and fibre. Children like to eat nuts so try to include them in their meals.

Eggs

Omelette | FPJ

Try to include egg dishes like omelettes or scrambled eggs with bread for breakfast, poach eggs, egg burji as eggs contain nutrients like choline, vitamin B12, protein, and selenium which are important for brain growth and cognitive functioning.

Seafoods

Seafood- Fish- Salmon | FPJ

Fishes like salmon, tuna and sardines are high in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the brain against cognitive decline and memory loss.

Curd

Curd in Clay Kulhad | FPJ

A higher-protein full-fat curd can maintain brain cells in good shape. They also contain polyphenols which can increase mental sharpness by increasing the brain's blood flow.