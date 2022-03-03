Books and a cup of joe? Head over to Nandan Coffee for an immersive experience in Mumbai

How many of you don't like to be talked to before a cup of joe? Sometimes, you might wake up and have one thought running through your mind: "Ugh." The blankets wrapped around you are extra warm and cozy, and you really don’t want to part with your covers, pick out an outfit, and "adult." But then, you remember coffee exists, and it's ready to lift your spirits and make your day.

When it comes to coffee, Nandan Coffee takes sustainability seriously. With blends prepared using beans grown and roasted in their own certified organic estate nestled in the midst of the Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary, the quality of their beans is unquestionably good, as evidenced by awards and accolades.

When you think of Kodai, the first thought that strucks your mind are psychedelic mushrooms. But, no. This Kodaikanal-based sustainable coffee company gives you the best coffee experience you would ever ask for. Just head over to the newly-opened Jio World Drive in Mumbai's BKC or order your own customised brew at home. Don't believe me, read on.

Recently, Nandan Coffee opened an immersive café inside The White Crow Books and Coffee at Jio World Drive. This location is a bookstore coffee shop with a unique open coffee bar setting. They installed the first Modbar in Mumbai and the second in the country, which is currently one of the best coffee machines on the market.

There is no barrier between the consumer and the barista, customers may really immerse themselves in the coffee brewing process. This concept is an extension of Nandan Coffee's transparency and traceability principles, as Nandan customers can always trace their coffee's origins back to the Nandanvan Estate.

What fun is it to grab a flat white and read one of Murakami classics, with the smell of roasted coffee filling up the room. Nandan's new coffee bar is definitely a new date spot, if you and your date share similar interests.

About Nandan Coffee:

This Kodaikanal-based sustainable coffee company has been run by The Mariwala Family for three generations. Following the farm-to-cup approach, the organic coffee is roasted and ground to order at the estate itself, allowing you to custom roast any of their Seven Blends.

The visionaries behind Nandan are Hansraj and Hansa Mariwala who developed Nandan with one goal – to enjoy an exceptional cup of coffee with friends while protecting the environment. In 2012, the reigns were handed over to Shyam and Farida Mariwala who expanded the Nandan Collection, and introduced a Sister Brand, Yaraman Coffee Pvt Ltd

Today, Nandan Coffee is run by two sisters who endeavour to bring high quality Indian coffee to the forefront of the global coffee market. Generations have passed but their aim still remains the same – to enjoy an exceptional cup of coffee with friends while protecting the environment.

They want to make sure Nandan is an everyday luxury - A sustainable, specialty coffee company whose focus is on quality coffee and customer service. True to their statement, Nandan uses 100% per cent recyclable packaging and is resaleable to protect the integrity of the coffee when opened.

“The motivating factor for us is our customers. I truly believe a good cup of coffee is one of the simple pleasures in life and creating great experiences for our customers is what is truly motivating. Whether our retail customers have finally found a blend they enjoy or our café and restaurant partners have repeat customers come back because of the quality coffee they serve - it's motivating to know how one good cup of coffee can have a positive impact on someone's day. Another motivating factor is the sanctuary that our estate has become. As a family and brand we've always been extremely passionate about the environment and animals and knowing that Nandan fosters and preserves biodiversity is truly motivating.” said Yahvi Mariwala.



So what's your cup like? a gold espresso, or, southern special or turkish? Head over Nandan which has something for everyone - exceptional coffee and exemplary customer service.

