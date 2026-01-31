Bookmark These! 10 Must-Read Books To Watch Out For In 2026

There’s something unmistakably magical about walking into a bookstore, the quiet hum of curiosity, the promise of discovery, and the feeling that the right book will somehow find you. This list brings together standout releases already winning hearts and conversations, alongside much-anticipated books hitting shelves in the months ahead. From cosy cafés and sharp rom-com rivalries to dark romance and brain-hacking science, these are the reads readers are bookmarking, pre-ordering, and talking about everywhere.

Lightning Kid by Viswanathan Anand

More than a sports memoir, Lightning Kid is the story of quiet determination, discipline, and intellectual brilliance. Viswanathan Anand traces his journey from a chess-loving boy in Chennai to becoming one of the world’s greatest Grandmasters, without ever sounding boastful. The book offers fascinating insights into the mental toughness required at the highest level of competitive chess, while also reflecting on setbacks, reinvention, and longevity. Even if you don’t know a rook from a bishop, this is an inspiring read about mastering one’s craft and staying relevant in a fast-changing world.

Blood & Roses (Vol. 1) by Callie Hart

Dark, addictive, and unapologetically intense, Blood & Roses is perfect for readers who like their romance edged with danger. Callie Hart blends passion, power struggles, and morally grey characters into a fast-paced narrative that keeps you hooked from the first chapter. This book explores obsession, control, and vulnerability, making it more than just a romance; it’s a deep dive into complicated emotional landscapes. Ideal for fans of gritty love stories with always-high stakes.

Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden

Written in Freida McFadden’s signature sharp and emotionally resonant style, Dear Debbie captures the ache of unresolved feelings and unspoken truths. The book reads like a conversation you wish you’d had or a letter you never sent, making it deeply relatable. It explores relationships, regret, and emotional honesty with a rawness that lingers long after you finish reading. This is a great pick for readers who enjoy introspective fiction that quietly hits hard.

Two Can Play by Ali Hazelwood (Upcoming- 10th February)

If you love rom-com energy with smart, lovable characters, Two Can Play deserves a spot on your list. Ali Hazelwood brings her trademark wit, nerdy charm, and slow-burn chemistry to a story that beautifully balances competition and connection. The book celebrates ambition, mutual respect, and the joy of intellectual sparring, making it especially appealing to readers who like their romance clever rather than clichéd. Light, funny, and deeply satisfying.

Hot Chocolate on Thursday by Michiko Aoyama (Upcoming- 19th February)

Gentle, heartwarming, and quietly transformative, this book is like a warm mug on a rainy day. Michiko Aoyama weaves interconnected stories of ordinary people seeking meaning, reassurance, and second chances. Each chapter feels like a soft nudge toward hope, reminding readers that small encounters can change the course of a life. Perfect for anyone feeling overwhelmed, Hot Chocolate on Thursday is a reminder to slow down and notice the kindness around us.

The Supreme Gift by Paulo Coelho (Upcoming- 3rd March)

In true Paulo Coelho fashion, The Supreme Gift is a spiritual reflection disguised as a simple story. It explores love, generosity, and the idea that true wealth lies in what we give rather than what we possess. The prose is minimal but powerful, inviting readers to pause and reflect on their own values. This is an ideal read for moments when you’re seeking clarity, purpose, or a gentle philosophical reset.

Hooked by Asako Yuzuki (Upcoming- 12th March)

Darkly fascinating and unsettling, Hooked is a psychological exploration of desire, control, and consumption, both literal and metaphorical. Asako Yuzuki crafts a narrative that pulls readers into the mind of a deeply flawed protagonist, forcing uncomfortable questions about obsession and morality. The book is sharp, provocative, and impossible to forget, making it a compelling choice for readers who enjoy literary fiction that challenges and disturbs in equal measure.

Open to Work by Aneesh Raman and Ryan Roslansky (Upcoming- 31st March)

A must-read for anyone navigating the modern professional world, Open to Work goes beyond career advice to explore how work shapes identity and self-worth. Blending personal stories with practical insights, the authors address burnout, reinvention, and the courage it takes to start over. This book is especially relevant in an era of constant change, layoffs, and career pivots. Thoughtful, timely, and deeply human, it reframes success on your own terms.

Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Upcoming- 21st May)

From the author known for tender, time-bending stories, this book is a delicate meditation on love and memory. Kawaguchi explores relationships at the moment just before they are fully understood, when feelings are fragile, unnamed, and fleeting. The writing is soft yet emotionally precise, making it perfect for readers who enjoy reflective fiction with a touch of magic and melancholy. It’s a book to be read slowly and remembered deeply.

Protocols by Dr Andrew Huberman (Upcoming- 9th September)

Rooted in neuroscience but written for everyday readers, Protocols translates cutting-edge research into practical tools for better living. Dr Andrew Huberman explains how habits, sleep, focus, and stress are deeply interconnected and how small, consistent changes can lead to massive improvements. This is not a motivational fluff book; it’s evidence-based, actionable, and empowering. Ideal for readers who want to understand why their brains work the way they do and how to optimise them.

Books, like moods, don’t come in one flavour, and this list proves it. Whether you’re craving chaos, comfort, clarity, or a little beautifully unsettling obsession, these titles meet you exactly where you are.