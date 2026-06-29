Boldest Fashion Moments At BET Awards 2026: Teyana Taylor, Janet Jackson & Others Drop Jaws On Red Carpet

BET Awards 2026 red carpet | Image Courtesy: X

The BET Awards have never been a place for playing it safe, and the 2026 edition proved exactly why. Held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, this year's red carpet was filled with daring silhouettes, dramatic couture, nostalgic styling and fearless fashion risks. While every attendee brought their own signature style, a handful of stars completely stole the spotlight with unforgettable fashion moments.

Take a look:

Teyana Taylor embraces couture drama

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Teyana Taylor arrived looking every bit like a couture queen in a custom Stéphane Rolland burgundy gown, featuring a sharply structured bodice, exaggerated sculptural hips and intricate dark beadwork across the bust. Rather than stopping there, she completed the monochromatic ensemble with a matching oversized hat and minimal gold bracelets.

Doechii serves crochet glamour

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Doechii brought a refreshing take on red carpet fashion in a body-skimming Dsquared2 gown crafted from intricate brown crochet detailing. The mermaid-inspired silhouette hugged her figure before flowing elegantly toward the hem, while daring side cut-outs and a plunging V-neckline added contemporary appeal. Styled by Sam Woolf, the singer accessorised with layered beaded jewellery, including a striking cross necklace, coordinating bracelet and statement arm cuff.

Lizzo embraces sheer trend

Lizzo made one of the night's boldest entrances in a sparkling chocolate-brown sheer gown that celebrated confidence and body positivity. The transparent design shimmered beautifully under the lights, while her cascading blonde curls strategically framed the look. Keeping accessories minimal with statement rings, she let the daring silhouette remain the centrepiece.

Latto leans into naked dressing

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Latto turned heads by fully embracing the ever-popular sheer trend. She stepped onto the red carpet in a completely transparent black gown that highlighted her silhouette while maintaining a glamorous finish. A dramatic feather stole wrapped around her shoulders added texture and movement, while statement diamond jewels brought sparkle to the daring outfit.

Janet Jackson brings back '90s power style

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Rather than opting for a gown, Janet Jackson delivered a masterclass in nostalgic tailoring inspired by her iconic '90s aesthetic. She paired oversized low-rise pinstripe trousers with a crisp striped shirt layered beneath a grey 2Pac graphic T-shirt. The layered styling continued with a structured black corset belt cinching the waist, chunky silver accessories, stacked bracelets, statement rings, a pocket chain and a dramatic black fedora finished with birdcage detailing.