'Body Is Struggling...': Preity Zinta Returns To The Gym After Shoulder Injury She Suffered During Shoot | WATCH |

Preity Zinta is slowly getting back into her fitness routine after a shoulder injury forced her to take a break from working out. The actress, who has been passionate about fitness for years, recently returned to the city after spending a few weeks on holiday and has now taken her first steps towards getting back to the gym.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a video of herself exercising and opening up about her difficult recovery journey. For someone who has spent most of her life working out, she admitted that being unable to exercise because of her injury had been emotionally challenging.

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“For someone who has worked out most of my life, it’s been very demoralising to not be able to go to the gym or workout because of a recent shoulder injury,” she wrote.

The actress revealed that she injured her shoulder while shooting for her upcoming film Vibe. Since then, even simple movements became difficult for her as she struggled to move and mobilise her shoulder.

“During the shooting of my new film - Vibe, I injured my shoulder, and since then it has been an uphill task to even move my arm & mobilise my shoulder,” Preity shared.

However, she recently managed to put some weight on her shoulder and stretch after a long day at work. While she acknowledged that her form was not perfect yet, simply being able to start exercising again felt like a major achievement. “Even though my form is not perfect, it feels great to get started again,” she said.

Preity also used her experience to share an encouraging message with people who might be dealing with injuries, physical setbacks or a lack of motivation. Instead of rushing the process, she urged everyone to focus on consistency and take things one step at a time.

“It’s all about being consistent and all you need is Baby steps! One day at a time, and soon you will be back to being fit and strong,” she wrote. The actress further reminded her followers that good health is one of life's biggest forms of wealth, encouraging them not to give up even when their bodies are struggling.

Preity is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Vibe, in which she will share the screen with Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava.