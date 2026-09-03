Ananya Panday Turns Heads In Rahul Mishra 'Devi' Couture At Mumbai Event, Pairs It With A ₹16 Cr Piaget Watch | Pics by Ashwini Sawant

Ananya Panday brought a striking mix of glamour, couture and luxury to an event on September 2. The actor made a strong style statement in a sculpted bronze creation by designer Rahul Mishra from his Devi Fall 2026 Couture collection, complementing the look with an exceptionally luxurious Piaget timepiece and statement sandals.

The rich bronze dress immediately caught attention with its figure-hugging silhouette and intricate detailing. Designed to follow the contours of the body, the ensemble featured a plunging neckline and gathered construction around the waist and hips. The fabric appeared to be intricately pleated and draped, creating fluid lines that ran down the length of the dress.

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The standout detail came around the waist, where the fabric was gathered into a sculptural knot-like formation before cascading down into the fitted floor-length skirt. The vertical patterns further enhanced the elongated silhouette, giving the entire look a dramatic yet sophisticated finish. The metallic bronze tone added to its luxurious appeal, while the fitted design allowed the craftsmanship to remain the hero of the outfit.

Ananya kept the rest of her styling relatively understated, letting the couture do most of the talking. She wore her brunette hair in voluminous, soft waves, swept towards one side. Her makeup stayed in warm, earthy tones, with defined eyes, sculpted features and a glossy brown-nude lip that complemented the colour of her dress.

Ananya accessorised the couture ensemble with the Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow Dress Watch, a 32 mm timepiece crafted in 18K rose gold. Its 18K rose-gold scale-pattern dial is covered with translucent orange enamel, giving it a distinctive jewel-like finish.

The watch reportedly comes with an eye-watering price tag of approximately ₹16 crore, making it arguably the most extravagant element of Ananya's otherwise carefully balanced look. Its warm orange and rose-gold tones also blended seamlessly with the bronze of her Rahul Mishra dress.

She completed the ensemble with Renecaovilla Dalilah Animalier sandals, priced at around $1,730. The delicate footwear added a subtle finishing touch without taking attention away from the elaborate couture.