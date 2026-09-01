'Green Never Looked This Good': Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Dramatic Emerald Couture Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 01, 2026
Mouni Roy looked every bit like a red-carpet stunner in this striking deep emerald-green ensemble, effortlessly commanding attention with its dramatic silhouette.
The one-shoulder neckline brings a glamorous edge to the look, while the sculpted bodice beautifully accentuates her frame.
The outfit features intricate tonal embellishments and delicate detailing that add a rich, luxurious texture without taking away from its elegant appeal.
The high-slit detail adds just the right amount of drama, allowing Mouni to flaunt her legs while keeping the overall look sophisticated.
The floor-sweeping train is undoubtedly the showstopper, trailing behind her beautifully and giving the entire ensemble a larger-than-life red-carpet finish.
Mouni kept her accessories minimal, allowing the statement silhouette to remain the focus. Her sleek, centre-parted open hair adds a polished touch and beautifully complements the asymmetrical neckline.
With softly defined eyes, sculpted features and a muted lip, her makeup stays elegant and understated, perfectly balancing the drama of the outfit.