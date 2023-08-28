Blue Moon 2023: Where And When To Watch The Rare Full Moon That Will Next Be Seen In 2037

2023 has been a good year for the Skygazers. The year started with 2 stunning supermoons, and now we need to brace for the next celestial event. Get ready to witness a rare "once in a blue moon" moment on August 30, 2023, as a rare blue supermoon will rise in the night sky.

However, to disappoint many, despite the name, the blue moon won't actually appear blue. The term might lead you astray, as the moon will actually showcase a captivating orange hue.

This event is a rare combination of two fascinating phenomena: the Blue Moon and a Supermoon. The upcoming lunar event will not repeat itself for many years until 2037. The super blue moon will rank as the third-largest moon to grace our skies this year.

What is a Blue Super Moon?

Normally, we have one full moon every month, but sometimes we get an extra one. A blue moon is the second full moon in one month.

What are two types of Blue moons?

There are two kinds of blue moons, but they don't actually look blue. One type is called a calendar blue moon, and the other type is a seasonal blue moon.

A calendar blue moon occurs when two full moons occur within the same month. A full moon appears every 29.5 days, although rare, it necessarily occurs every two or three years. The moon's phases take about 29.5 days, so in a year, there's usually enough time for 12 full moons. But sometimes, there's a 13th full moon in a year, and we call it a Blue Moon, even though it's not really blue. This happens about every 2.5 years.

The second type is a seasonal blue moon, which describes a thirteenth full moon in a year as opposed to the typical 12.

What is a supermoon?

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979. It is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Where can you watch the Blue Supermoon?

The Blue Moon will be at its brightest on the night of August 30 at 8:37 pm (EDT). The blue moon will be visible in America, the UK, and other parts of Europe, so Indians can only see the Blue Moon on their phones via live telecast.

European viewers are in for a special treat because Thursday, August 31, offers an additional night to see the moon rise, which is slightly later than on Wednesday.

Next supermoon will be observed on:

The next and final supermoon of 2023, the Harvest Moon, will rise on September 29.

