Bipin Chandra Pal Death Anniversary: Best books by India's freedom fighter you ought to know

Bipin Chandra Pal was an Indian nationalist, writer, orator, social reformer and Indian independence movement freedom fighter. He was one third of the "Lal Bal Pal" triarchy.

Pal was one of the main architects of the Swadeshi movement along with Sri Aurobindo.

Bipin Chandra Pal also stood against the partition of Bengal by the colonial British government. Pal was a revolutionary in politics but also in his private life.

After his first wife died, he married a widow and joined the Brahmo Samaj.

He is known as the Father of Revolutionary thoughts in India.

He made major efforts to remove social and economic ills. He advocated 48 hours of work week and demanded for the hike in wages of workers.

Pal passed away on 20 May 1932 at the age of 73.

Here are some of Bipin Chandra Pal's best books:

1. Speeches of Bepin Chandra Pal-Scholars believe that this book is culturally important. It is believed to be part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work was reproduced from the original artifact and remains as true to the original work as possible.

2. Europe Asks: Who is Shree Krishna (letters written to a Christian friend)- This book consists of fourteen letters written to a Christian friend.

3. Memories of my Life and Times: It is said that these memoirs can be seen as a reflection of the Contemporary Social History beginning with the period immediately after the first war of Independence of 1857.

Some other great works of his include:

4. The New Economic Menace to India

5. The Spirit of Indian Nationalism

6. An Introduction to the study of Hinduism: A study of comparative religion written during his confinement in Calcutta and Buxar.

7. Swadeshi and Swaraj

8. Non-co-operation: Four lectures

9. Responsible Government

10. Swaraj: What is it and how to attain it?