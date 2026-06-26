Bhumi Pednekar Turns Heads In ₹4.11 Lakh Sculpted Gown At Mumbai Awards Night; Decoding Her Glamorous Look |

Bhumi Pednekar made a stunning appearance at a recent awards night in Mumbai, serving high-fashion glamour in a dazzling icy blue ensemble. Known for experimenting with bold silhouettes and statement-making looks, the actor once again proved why she's a red-carpet favourite. This time, she slipped into the luxurious Lorene Dress in Sky Blue by Romanian designer Rhea Costa, worth ₹4,11,280, effortlessly blending elegance with modern sophistication.

The show-stopping gown featured a halter neckline with soft draping, creating a graceful frame around the shoulders and neckline. The fitted corset bodice sculpted Bhumi's silhouette beautifully, while the structured tailoring enhanced the gown's flattering shape.

Adding a touch of drama was the thigh-high front slit, which balanced the gown's sophisticated appeal with a contemporary edge. The icy blue hue brought a refreshing pop of colour to the red carpet, making the ensemble stand out without being overpowering.

One of the biggest highlights of the Lorene Dress was its intricate hand-beaded embroidery. The shimmering embellishments covered the gown from top to bottom, catching the light beautifully and lending it a luminous, couture-inspired finish. Every detail reflected the craftsmanship that Rhea Costa is known for.

Bhumi Pednekar Turns Heads In ₹4.11 Lakh Sculpted Gown At Mumbai Awards Night; Decoding Her Glamorous Look |

Bhumi kept her styling elegant and understated, allowing the gown to remain the centre of attention. She accessorised minimally with delicate earrings, while her soft glam makeup featured radiant skin, shimmering eyes and glossy lips that perfectly complemented the cool-toned outfit.

Her hair was styled in a chic updo with wispy bangs framing her face, adding a touch of vintage glamour while maintaining a modern aesthetic. The hairstyle beautifully showcased the halter neckline and elevated the overall sophistication of the look.