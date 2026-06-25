Ananya Panday Turns Up The Glamour In Figure-Hugging Black Halter-Neck Gown At Mumbai Event

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 25, 2026

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a black ELIE SAAB gown that exuded timeless red-carpet glamour.

The body-hugging silhouette beautifully highlighted her frame, giving her a statuesque and elegant appearance.

Intricate embellishments and textured detailing added a luxurious couture touch to the ensemble.

The halter neckline perfectly showcased her toned shoulders and added a sophisticated edge.

The fitted design created a sleek and elongated look, making the outfit effortlessly flattering.

The sleek, pulled-back hairstyle enhanced the gown's dramatic appeal and elevated the overall look.

Soft glam makeup with defined eyes and glowing skin complemented the ensemble beautifully.