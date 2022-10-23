Bhaumvati Amavasya 2022: Date, significance, rituals to follow | File image

According to the Hindu scriptures, Amavasya refers to dark moon lunar phase that occurs every month in the Hindu calendar. Amavasya that falls on a Tuesday is therefore known as Bhaumvati Amavasya.

Bhaumvati Amavasya is also called as ‘Bhaumya Amavasya’ or ‘Bhomvati Amavasya’. Bhaumvati Amavasya is ‘Amavasya’ that falls on a Tuesday. This day is considered to be very auspicious for performing ‘pitru daan’ and ‘pitru tarpan’ for ancestors to seek their blessings for prosperity and peace in life.

Rituals to follow during Bhaumvati Amavasya 2022:

On Bhaumvati Amavasya, Hindu devotees get up early and take a dip in the holy rivers. It is believed that on this day, one must recite the ‘Mangal Rina Harta Stotra’ that should be followed by ‘Navgrah Shanti Hawan’. Doing this will provide relief from any financial constraints.

Devotees also feed Brahmins on this day to offer peace to the departed souls. Offering charity or donation on Bhaumvati Amavasya also appeases the ancestors and they shower blessings on their descendants. Some people also observe fast on Bhaumvati Amavasya. It is believed that fasting on this day, frees them from any ‘Pitru Dosh’.

In some regions there is also a tradition of worshipping Lord Vishnu and ‘Peepal’ tree on Bhaumvati Amavasya.

Significance of Bhaumvati Amavasya:

Any form of charity done on this day proves very fruitful and also helps in attainment of liberation or ‘moksha’. A person performing charity on Bhaumvati Amavasya is generously blessed by Lord Mars to live a blissful life.

Amavasya Tithi Timing: October 24, 5:27 pm - October 25, 4:18 pm