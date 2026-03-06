'Best Crowd In The World': Mumbai Cricket Fans Praised For Their Unmatched Support Post WC Semi-Final Between India & England | X @blitzkreigm

Team India clinched a historic win against England in a nail-biting ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium yesterday, March 5. After posting a huge target of 254 runs team India looked quite comfortable and in the driving seat of the match until the England middle-order batters unleashed their power-packed attack. That's when the iconic crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium came in to support their team, 'no matter what.'

Although team India's heroes clinched the victory during the last few moments of the match, it was Wankhede's crowd that also got applauded for their sheer support and vibes. In a video that is going viral, one of the spectators present in the stadium during the live match explained how the crowd's support changed the game.

In the video, the duo revealed that even in the low moments of the game for team India, when bowlers were unable to take wickets, the crowd did not go silent and lose hope; they kept cheering for the team. They also revealed that the crowd gave a standing ovation for Jasprit Bumrah to applaud him for his match-turning spell.

"12th man kya hota hain yeh aaj experience kiya hain humne, best crowd in the world," they said in the video. The praise comes especially after the Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where team India was struggling, and a pindrop silence was spread across the stadium. At one point, people started leaving the area before the match concluded.

With high spirits and energy team India will now head to Ahmedabad again to play the final match against New Zealand on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

