 Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

'World Sleep Day 2023' falls on March 17; read to know more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

A Bengaluru-based company has formally announced an optional holiday for its employees on March 17 in celebration of 'World Sleep Day' in an effort to promote wellness practices among its workforce.

Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions company is popular because of its home furnishings products, shared a post on LinkedIn that was a screenshot of the mail sent to all employees with a caption that reads, "In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation."

READ THEIR POST BELOW:

Read Also
Feeling insomniac, these 5 herbs can help you get sound sleep
article-image

"Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep" was the title of the mail that was sent to the employees.

"The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?" The company wrote to its employees.

The startup also wrote: "As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail of this leave like any other through the HR portal."

Last year too, the company announced a 'Right to Nap policy' for its workforce that allowed all employees to take a 30-minute nap during their working hours.

These days, companies are focusing on employee wellbeing by developing a culture that strongly promotes self-care and introduces various benefits for its workforce.

Read Also
Unable to sleep? Try these 7 YOGA poses for better SLEEP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Chanel's 'shopping basket' bag costs whopping ₹ 86 lakh, netizens surprised

Chanel's 'shopping basket' bag costs whopping ₹ 86 lakh, netizens surprised

St. Patrick’s Day: All you need to know about the holy day

St. Patrick’s Day: All you need to know about the holy day

Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only 'ONE' profile on Instagram? Read to know

Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only 'ONE' profile on Instagram? Read to know

Check the new list of the 'Top 10 Airports in the World'

Check the new list of the 'Top 10 Airports in the World'