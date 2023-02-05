Feeling insomniac, these 5 herbs can help you get sound sleep

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
If you get a sound sleep, your entire day is productive. 7 to 9 hours of sleep is recommended for complete relaxation and rejuvenation but sometimes you may suffer from sleep deprivation
Sleep deprivation is often due to a hectic lifestyle, anxiety, and stress
Some natural herbs can help in getting a peaceful sleep as they calm your nerves and soothe your senses
Lavender can relax your nerves, reduce anxiety levels, and stabilise mood disorders. It is used via sprays or inhaled
Chamomile reduces anxiety, soothes your nerves, and eases insomnia. Drinking chamomile tea is proven to be helpful
The roots of the valerian herb are often used to treat insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety in patients. Valerian is available in many stores and usually comes in the form of tablets
Passionflower contains nerve-relaxing flavonoids, which help you to de-stress and sleep better. This tropical flower tastes good and is commonly used in many herbal, over-the-counter sedatives
Sleep-promoting compounds of Ashwagandha are found in its leaves that works to eliminate feelings of stress or anxiety, induce calmness, and help you fall asleep easily. Ashwagandha can be bought as capsules that are ingested
