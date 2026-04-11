'Being Your First Friend...': Sara Tendulkar Shares UNSEEN Pics With Brother Arjun On National Siblings Day

When it comes to sibling love, it's often the little, unspoken moments that say the most, and Sara Tendulkar captured that feeling perfectly this National Siblings Day. Observed every year on April 10, she gave fans a glimpse into her bond with brother Arjun Tendulkar with a heartfelt Instagram post, which was both emotional and adorable.

Swipe to see:

Sara's adorable post for Arjun

Instead of a long caption, Sara chose a creative route. She shared a series of unseen photos, tracing their journey from childhood to now, all tied together with a theme: "Ways your sibling says ‘I love you’ without actually saying it." The post instantly struck a chord online, with many relating to the subtle, everyday gestures that define sibling relationships.

One of the standout moments featured Arjun leaning on Sara's shoulder, which she described as him treating her like his "safe place." Another picture showed him lifting her up, playfully reminding everyone how some things never change, no matter how grown-up you get.

Adding a dose of humour, Sara included a fun recreation of an iconic Munna Bhai MBBS-style pose, captioned as "matching your stupid energy without hesitation." There was also a glimpse of their gym time together, highlighting how siblings often pull each other into routines simply because it's more fun that way.

Of course, no sibling bond is complete without a little mischief. Sara cheekily pointed out how annoying each other "for no reason" is just another way of asking for extra attention. And perhaps the most touching line came with a throwback image, where she described Arjun as "being your first friend before either of you knew what that meant."

The post ended on a celebratory note with a picture from Arjun's recent wedding to Saaniya Chandok, tying the past and present together beautifully.