Mira Kapoor at The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Mira Kapoor turned heads at the sixth edition of The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai, but it was a detail she made no attempt to conceal that ended up winning the internet over. Amid the glamour and star power at the high-profile event, the entrepreneur stepped out in a chic royal blue gown that featured a daring midriff cut-out. Videos of her appearance soon made their way across paparazzi pages, with social media users applauding her for confidently showing off her stretch marks.

Mira Kapoor at The Earthshot Prize 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Mira Kapoor's royal blue gown was all about dramatic draping

For the occasion, Mira opted for a sleeveless, floor-length gown in a rich shade of royal blue. The ensemble featured a structured yet fluid bodice, with fabric gathered and pulled towards the centre of the waist. A matching rectangular buckle-like detail brought the draping together, creating a distinctive focal point.

The midriff cut-out added an unexpected edge to the otherwise elegant silhouette, while the long, voluminous skirt flowed down to the floor in soft pleats and dramatic folds.

She kept the styling polished and understated. A silver embellished clutch added a hint of sparkle, while delicate earrings, a statement ring and stacked bracelets rounded off her accessories. Mira wore her long, dark hair loose in soft waves with a side parting. Dewy skin, defined eyes, rosy cheeks and nude-pink lips completed her beauty look.

Social media celebrates motherhood marks

While the gown drew attention, it was Mira's decision to confidently show her stretch marks that struck a chord with social media users. Videos shared by paparazzi pages captured her midriff-baring look, with the marks visible through the cut-out detail. Rather than attempting to cover them up, she carried the outfit with confidence.

The internet was quick to celebrate the moment, with several users relating to her and calling the marks 'tiger stripes'. One comment read, "Beautiful tiger stripes," while another user wrote, "Yesssss I will always feel empowered by my tiger stripes and love seeing it."

Others appreciated what they felt was a refreshing moment of visibility around motherhood and the changes that come with it. "Power of being mother," read one reaction. Another commented, "Loved the way she’s flaunting her stretch marks."

One user pointed out, "Everybody tries to normalise the baby bump but for the first time someone is normalising the motherhood marks. Appreciated." Another shared their own experience, writing, "Feels good to see someone in Bollywood showing their tiger stripes, have them too." The appreciation continued, with one user writing, "She can hide them but she didn't."

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