Bar review: Negroni Bar at St. Regis, Mumbai, lures spirit lovers with its innovative Negronis, Martinis, and more

Photo by: Shruti Pandit

Campari and Negroni are in vogue these days. Keeping that in mind The St. Regis, Mumbai has opened a Negroni Bar — same one that we promised that it would be another story!

The ambiance of the bar has Middle Eastern elements and is quite dimly lit. Service is impeccable. Every staff member is ready to explain the concept and recommend you a drink of their choice.

The head bartender, Ashton’s, creativity backed by the manager, Piyush’s, zeal has created a few gems at this bar. Vivek, another bartender, skillfully delivers these creations and a few other Negroni variations.

Photo by: Shruti Pandit

For those who don’t relish the bitterness of Campari, try the Passion Fruit Negroni or the Sbagliato! Sbagliato is a delightful mix of Grapefruit juice, Martini Rosso, Campari, and Martini Prosecco. The grapefruit subdues the bitterness of Campari, and the prosecco gives a nice, fresh finish. The must try is the twist in the tale with whisky as a mix instead of the regular Martini Rosso or Gin — The Luxury Boulevardier. Irish Whisky, Sweet Vermouth and Campari is mixed and smoked with wood chips, making it an enjoyable fusion that lovers of Campari and whisky can enjoy. Watching the bartender create and present it is a joy as well. The cask and clay pot aged Negronis are stored in decanters, but the casks are on display too.

Photo by: Shruti Pandit

The Quill, named after the 1930s theatrical magazine of US, is sure to give a high even to the veterans. This Negroni is a class apart in every which way. A synthesis of Bombay Sapphire, Martini Rosso, Campari, Lemon Twist and Absinthe is a potent combination. Ensure you have a driver to take you home if you plan to have one too many of this.

Photo by: Shruti Pandit

For the true truffle lovers, this bar has a treat. Their Crystal Truffle Negroni is a not-so-subtle drink. It is also a drink that requires a lot of effort. The Campari is milk washed first, followed by a coffee wash. It’s later mixed with the usuals — dry gin and vermouth. This is then infused with the truffle oil and finished by adding Campari caviar to it. The drink starts on a bitter note and finishes with truffle notes.

The Negroni bar offers a variety of Martinis as well and the staff is ever willing to create a cocktail of your choice.

Price: Rs 900 per cocktail