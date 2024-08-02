Bangalore This Weekend: Zumba Dance Party, Art Exhibition, Blind Date Experience & More

Canva

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend in Bangalore? Everyone will find something to enjoy, from exciting musical evenings to blind dates and Zumba dance parties! Take advantage of this exciting array of events to make the most of your weekend in the city.

Sultan + Shepard Live

Sultan and Shepard Live in Bengaluru | Bookmyshow

Who doesn't love musical nights? If you enjoy shaking your legs to incredible music and beats, then get ready to enjoy an exciting techno evening with the powerful duo Sultan and Shepard in Banglore. Take your friends or loved ones to have a one-of-a-kind experience at this music event.

When: August 4, 2024 | 5:00 PM

Where: Mirage, Bengaluru

Zumba Dance Party

Zumba Dance Party | Bookmyshow

If you are not dancing at concert night, then groove to Zumba beats. Come dance at the "Zumba Dance Party" to become fit! Experience an energetic blend of Zumba, music, and enjoyment. This event is led by certified instructors and promises to revive your powerful energy along with joy.

When: August 3, 2024 - August 31, 2024

Where: Small World, S.T. Bed, Koramangala

Stand-up Comedy Show

Stand-up Comedy Show | Bookmyshow

If you are missing out on laughter and joy in your life, then you must visit a stand-up comedy show to bring back your happiness. Join the amazing live stand-up comedy show in Bangalore, where some of the popular comedians are all set to make you laugh at their jokes and humour.

When: August 2, 2024 - August 4, 2024

Where: BurgerMan Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Blind Date

Blind Date | Bookmyshow

This weekend, are you in search of a date? If so, this is the ideal event for you. Blind Date is an interesting platform that connects people and helps them meet, spend time together, and have wonderful date experiences. It aims to end the silence between strangers. You never know; maybe there you'll meet the love of your life.

When: August 3, 2024 - August 24, 2024

Where: Cubbon Park, Bengaluru

Art Exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Art Exhibition | Bookmyshow

If you love visiting art galleries and watching interesting exhibitions, then you must visit the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, which offers an inspirational exhibition with more than 100 paintings, sculptures, and photos created by artists of various skill levels.

When: August 3, 2024 - August 6, 2024

Where: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru

