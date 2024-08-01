Delhi This Weekend: Painting With Puppies, DJ Night & Much More   

Canva

Looking for something exciting to do in Delhi this weekend? From adorable puppy meet-ups and creative painting sessions to thrilling DJ nights, there's something for everyone! Dive into the vibrant mix of activities and make the most of your weekend with these top events around the city.

Wazir Patar performing live

Wazir Patar live performance | Bookmyshow

Get ready to experience the thrilling DJ performance by Wazir Patar, who is all set to stun the audience with some super-hit Punjabi track this weekend in Delhi. Be ready with your Punjabi song lover to groove on some electrifying live performances by the Punjabi Munda.

When: August 3, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Where: Resaca, Delhi

Pottery workshop

Pottery workshop in Delhi | Bookmyshow

If you want to indulge in some therapeutic workshop that is a learning experience along with a peaceful time, then the Pottery event is for you. The workshop provides a chance for both newbies and experienced potters to create handcrafted masterpieces while practising mindfulness and relaxation.

When: August 3, 2024

Where: The Potter's Life, Delhi

Bookmyshow

Apart from pottery, you can also engage in some painting workshops. But this time, with a twist. You will be painting along with some tiny furry friends. Sounds fun, right? Spend time with adorable cute puppies and learn the art of painting, showing your artistic personality.

Small World Blind Date

Blind date experience | Bookmyshow

Are you looking for a date this weekend? If yes, then this event is perfect for you. 'Small world blind date' is here to break the silence between strangers and offer an exciting platform for singles to meet, spend time, and have a beautiful day-to-night experience. You never know; you will find the love of your life there.

When: August 3, 2024 to October 27, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

'Destination India: Foreign Artists in India' Exhibition

Exhibition happening in Mumbai | Bookmyshow

"Destination India: Foreign Artists in India" is a must-have exhibition experience where foreign artists who travelled from places like Germany, Holland, Denmark, France, America, and Japan to India will be presenting a late phase of Orientalist art in Delhi. If you love history and heritage art, then you must visit this beautiful art exhibit.

When: August 2, 2024 to August 24, 2024

Where: DAG, Delhi

