Bangalore This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Slam Poetry, Here's What Happening In Namma Bengaluru

Bengaluru seems to be getting ready for an extravaganza with a series of exciting events and activities happening in your city this weekend. What's in store for those in Namma Bengaluru? You have everything you ask for! From slam poetry, live music, comedy shows, and a lot more, there's a lot to enjoy as you get outdoors this Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at the events you must add to your weekend fun list

Music jam session (Expressions, Varthur | Feb 25)

If you love music and prefer keeping it spontaneous and unplugged, this could be your perfect place to explore and embrace the musician in you. Jamming sessions are often an opportunity to learn and produce something together. It's all about fun playing and improving. Book here

How about some Salsa this Saturday? (Small World | Feb 24)

How about going on a date and trying some Salsa moves with your sweetheart? If that's something you plan to hit this weekend, attend the event taking place at Koramangala this Saturday. It's a great chance to dance, enjoy, and destress yourself. Book here

Watch Serendipity in open-air cinemas (GCBC | Feb 24)

How about rewatching a rom-com movie and feeling nostalgic, that too in open-air cinemas? If you find this to be a great idea, you can witness the screening of the Hollywood film 'Serendipity.' Book here

Ravi Gupta's 'Kal ki chinta nahi karta' (MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield | Feb 25)

Are you someone who often worries about the future and things to do the next day? Head to this stand-up comedy event happening in your city to experience some laughter and spend a light-hearted day. In case you want to go on a break before starting a long work week, this show can be your pick. Book here

Comedy Night with Amit Tandon (Phoenix Mall of Asia | Feb 25)

There's another escape to tickle your laughter bones as comedian Amit Tandon is performing in the city this weekend. You may witness his observational humour and impressive style of narrative live this Sunday. And yes, it's said to be meant for a family audience. Book here

Slam Poetry (Small World | Feb 25)

Experience poetry in its purest form and get along with the vibrant community of poetry lovers. If you are a wordsmith or someone who enjoys getting lost in the beauty of words, this event is something you would love. Book here