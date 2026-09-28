Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts ₹15.32 Lakh Rolex Watch On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Bonus Episode |

Ayushmann Khurrana brought his signature charm and understated style to the latest bonus episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2. While the actor found himself at the centre of some hilarious jokes during the episode, eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts also noticed the luxurious timepiece adorning his wrist.

Ayushmann appeared on the fourth members-only bonus episode alongside mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshresth aka Kullu and comedian Rajat Sood. The episode continued the show's mix of celebrity appearances, sharp humour and unscripted conversations.

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Ayushmann’s ₹15.32 lakh Rolex

The actor was spotted wearing a Rolex Yacht-Master 16622, a distinctive timepiece crafted in stainless steel and platinum. The watch features a rhodium dial and Rolex's signature nautical-inspired design, giving it a sporty yet sophisticated aesthetic.

The particular timepiece is reportedly valued at around ₹15.32 lakh ($16,000), adding a luxurious touch to Ayushmann's appearance on the comedy show. Its combination of a polished metal finish and classic Rolex detailing complemented the actor's effortless style.

The episode also had Ayushmann laughing along as Samay Raina delivered one of his trademark jokes. Taking a playful dig at Ayushmann's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Samay joked about the title and quipped that the "Woh Do" referred to the two people who accompanied him to watch the film — adding that they wanted a refund too. The joke left Ayushmann and the others laughing, keeping the light-hearted tone of the episode intact.

The second season of India’s Got Latent has continued to mix regular episodes with members-only bonus content and celebrity appearances. Ayushmann's appearance adds another starry entry to the show's growing list of guests, while his Rolex quietly became one of the episode's standout details.