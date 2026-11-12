Ayurveda's Guide To Night-Time Wellness: Foods To Avoid And Habits To Change

We are often told to avoid certain things at night or practise certain habits that impact our health. Ayurveda too states the same. Yog guru Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, mentions how night habits influence our health, the things to do or avoid at night, and the Patanjali products to use.

How Night Habits Impact Our Health

In Ayurveda, Kapha time is 6 to 10 PM, and such people should have a light and early dinner before sleeping. Pitta time is 10 PM to 2 AM, and such people need to sleep before 10 PM for internal repair. Vata time is 2 AM to 6 AM, and they need to be up before sunrise.

Late-night eating is frowned upon as it pushes toxins, acidity, indigestion, and poor sleep. Staying awake too long increases anxiety, insomnia, and hormonal imbalance. Irregular sleep patterns impact immunity, mind, and strength.

Now know what Swami Ramdev says about night-time routines and the Patanjali products to include in your routine.

Things to Avoid Consuming or Doing at Night

What to Eat or Avoid: Swami Ramdev suggests avoiding heavy meals, yoghurt, buttermilk, or sour or cold fruits at night. He mentions, “It is also best to avoid tea, coffee, and radishes during the evening hours. Ideally, finish their last meal by 7 PM. As an exception, opt for milk or fruits not cooling in nature. Fruits — like persimmons, passion fruit, sitaphal, and bananas — are cooling, while others, like Thai lychees, are warming!” If still struggling with the cold, have milk with turmeric, shilajit, or saffron, or Chyawanprash. Avoid excess sweets in the evening or later.

Eating habits: Don’t rush through the meal. Many don’t chew thoroughly, eat too quickly, or start with heavy, hard-to-digest items. Swami Ramdev reveals, “Begin your meal with items like pomegranate, papaya, apples, or a salad, and ensure you chew everything thoroughly.” The sequence of eating or the consumption method can be wrong. Focus on many factors, such as food quantity, one’s dosha constitution, existing health conditions, age, the current season, and the nature of one’s hunger. If these principles are ignored, small errors build and lead to illness.

Nutrition: Swami Ramdev wants everyone to focus on the food’s nutrition. It should cover a total range of nutrients one gets through vegetables, greens, and fruits. He says many illnesses are caused by malnutrition or deficits in vitamin D, B12, calcium, iron, or omega fatty acids.

Bathing: When it comes to having a late bath, especially washing your hair, it can result in a chill and often lead to a cold the next day, states Swami Ramdev. “One should avoid bathing after 5 PM; it is best to bathe before 2 PM. Bathing after 2 PM triggers colds, congestion, and an imbalance in the tridoshas, potentially leading to headaches.”

Patanjali has the right products for your night habits. For haldi or turmeric milk, use Patanjali Turmeric Powder (15 Gms, 20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms and 500 Gms). It helps you relax, lower joint pain, and boost body repair and immunity.

Or have Patanjali Special Chyawanprash (500 Gms and 1 Kg). While it supports overall well-being, having it at least half an hour to one or two hours before sleep, especially with warm milk, helps with rest, digestion, immunity, and rejuvenation.

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Patanjali Nutrela Ashwagandha & Melatonin Gummies (90 Gms) give a good and fast night’s sleep, and provide relief from stress. Have Patanjali Walnut Kernels (250 Gms). If you eat a few in the evening, its nutrients tell the body to sleep and provide total rest. It promotes brain health and well-being.

Light Patanjali’s Aastha Agarbatti Lavender (150 Gms) or Aastha Lavender Dry Dhoop Stick (200 Gms), which has an exquisite, soothing, long-lasting aroma. Lavender helps better nighttime sleep, reduce heart rate, calm your nerves, and lower anxiety.

Better your night-time routine by dumping the bad habits. Trust ayurveda for improvement. And follow the advice of Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and use Patanjali products for the same.