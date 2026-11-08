Think Elaichi Is Just For Flavour? Ayurveda Has More Reasons To Love This Spice

Herbs and spices help maintain your health and treat ailments. One trusted ayurvedic spice is cardamom. You can use it to create home remedies to treat health issues without side effects. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, speaks about the spice and its importance in ayurveda, simple ayurvedic remedies for health issues, and the Patanjali cardamom offerings.

Cardamom and Its Importance in Ayurveda

You can call cardamom an aromatic and pricey spice that comes from seed pods and belongs to the ginger family. This ‘queen of spices’ comes in green and black varieties and is used in sweet and savoury dishes along with tea and coffee.

The green variety has a sweet, minty, and citrusy flavour and is used in sweet and savoury dishes. The black one has a bold and earthy flavour and is used in savoury dishes.

Cardamom is native to India and grows in the Western Ghats. Guatemala is the highest producer of the green variety, while Nepal is the largest producer of the black one. Other producers include India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Tanzania.

Ayurveda prizes cardamom as it balances Kapha and Vata doshas, boosts digestion, deals with gas, nausea, and bloating, manages respiratory health and weight, detoxes the system, maintains kidney health, provides fresh breath, and strengthens gums.

Now know the ayurvedic cardamom remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, along with the related Patanjali offerings.

3 Simple Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Ailments

Poor Appetite: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “If you grind green cardamom into a fine powder — or use the seeds — and add a small amount to your food, it helps stimulate your appetite. Combining cardamom with a piece of ginger is also effective. Adding a small amount of cardamom to milk helps prevent issues like bloating or indigestion and makes the milk easier to digest. It also strengthens the intestines; it is highly beneficial for the digestive tract and supports the production of essential enzymes within the intestines.”

Burning Sensation During Urination: If facing a severe burning sensation or passing little urine followed by an intense burning feeling, take a few green cardamom seeds and grind thoroughly. Mix the ground seeds with a little rock sugar, then stir the mixture into a full glass of water to make a drink. Consuming this at least two to three times daily will regulate urination and remove the burning sensation,” mentions Acharya Balkrishnaji.

Mouth Ulcers: Mix a little honey with cardamom and apply the paste to the affected areas. Acharya Balkrishnaji says, “You don’t necessarily need to swallow it, though swallowing it is also perfectly safe. If you follow this routine consistently for some time, you will find that cardamom works remarkably well for treating mouth ulcers.”

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Patanjali offers both varieties of cardamom. Patanjali Small Cardamom (25 Gms) has a sharp, strong, and punchy aroma. This premium-quality spice adds a distinct flavour to sweet and savoury dishes. Or opt for premium Patanjali Large Cardamom (50 Gms), which adds a rich, earthy and warm spicy aroma to the dishes.

Patanjali also offers products with cardamom or elaichi. Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi (250 Gms and 500 Gms) contains multi-grains and ingredients like gram flour, whole wheat flour, barley flour, amaranth flour, sorghum flour, cardamom, almond, and pistachio.

Have Patanjali Suji Elaichi Rusk (64 Gms, 182 Gms and 300 Gms) with tea or coffee. This tasty and crunchy snack is made from good-quality ingredients such as wheat flour, sooji, milk solids, and cardamom seeds. Or have Patanjali Creamfeast Elaichi Biscuit (32.5 Gms or 65 Gms) with your tea or coffee, or as a snack if hungry. It brings together crunchy biscuits with cardamom-filled cream filling.

Find different ways to include cardamom or elaichi in your meals and follow suggestions by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, to use this spice to treat health issues. Patanjali’s cardamom or elaichi products are useful for the same.