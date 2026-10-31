From Aloe Vera To Bhringraj: Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Hair Fall And Baldness

Many, these days, are facing going bald or facing severe hair loss. And it includes both the genders. And it can worry everyone. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, shares his views on why people go bald or lose hair, the ayurvedic home remedies to deal with this trouble, and the Patanjali products useful in helping lower baldness.

Why Do We Face Baldness or Hair Loss?

When you lose hair or go bald, one cause is genetic. Many families have androgenetic alopecia in their blood, which means the hair follicles lessen over time. Hormones too cause hair to lessen.

Many face nutritional deficiency such as iron, vitamin D and B12, and protein, which results in the hair structure going weak and reverting. Those facing autoimmune issues or thyroid or scalp issues notice hair falling out.

If you are facing stress or have high fever or even have had major surgery, chances are hair fall happens. Tying the hair tightly or too much hair or heating products are causes too.

In ayurveda, hair fall or baldness happens due to the imbalance or excess of the doshas, lifestyle patterns like irregular sleep schedule, oily, too much salty, sour or spicy food, and living a sedentary life.

That is why ayurveda is the natural choice to deal with this issue. Read the home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji along with finding out the right Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Manage Baldness or Hair Loss

Aloe Vera: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Mix bhringraj powder with curd and aloe vera or ghritkumari. And add a little multani mitti if you wish to create a smooth, fine paste. Apply a thin layer of this mixture to your scalp. Combine these ingredients and apply the paste thoroughly to your hair, then wash it off later. Aloe vera has its own distinct taste, aroma, and beneficial properties. So, use it directly — there is no risk involved. While using aloe vera, it is more beneficial to use the pulp along with the flower. Take the aloe vera pulp and apply it to the roots of your hair, then leave it on. This will halt the onset of baldness.”

Meethi or Fenugreek Seeds: Using them lessens hair fall to some extent and boosts scalp well-being. It has protein, niacin and amino acids to boost hair follicles. It contains anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that treat dandruff and scalp irritation. It also helps condition dry hair and give it a shine. Soak two to three tbsp seeds in water overnight and make it into a paste. Apply on the scalp and wash it off with an ayurvedic cleanser after half an hour. Ensure the scalp is slightly wet before applying to avoid dryness. Or simmer two tbsp methi seeds in two cups of water. Strain this water and cool it. Use this water twice a week as a last wash.

Herbal Oils: Bhringraj has properties for hair growth since it restores follicular strength and boosts new strands. Brahmi promotes blood flow to the scalp and lessens the stress that weakens the roots. Neem purifies and cleans the scalp and promotes new hair growth. Use oils with these ingredients.

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Patanjali offers ayurvedic products to treat baldness or hair fall. Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel (60 Ml and 150 Ml) manages dandruff and hair fall issues, apart from skin issues and health.

Patanjali Kesh Kanti Aloevera Hair Cleanser (180 Ml and 450 Ml) gently cleanses the hair and scalp of dirt and grime, deeply nourishes the hair, and makes it supple and strong. It has aloe vera, tulsi, brahmi, amla, bhringraj, mehndi, shikakai, turmeric, etc.

Another hair cleanser is Patanjali Kesh Kanti Natural Hair Cleanser (5.5 Ml, 180 Ml and 450 Ml). It too cleanses the hair of dirt and dust, and treats hair dryness and hair fall. It also has ingredients like aloe vera, reetha, amla, bhringraj, tulsi, and giloy.

Apply Patanjali Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (50 Ml, 100 Ml and 200 Ml) to nourish the hair and make them strong. It promotes hair growth, lowers hair fall, deeply moisturises and conditions them and makes them soft, shiny and manageable. It deals with split ends and greying. It has the goodness of amla, olive, sesame, bhringraj, brahmi, henna, and gudhal.

A fantastic oil is Divya Mahabhringraj Taila (100 Ml) with bhringraj, sesame oil, manjistha, turmeric, nagkesar, mulethi, and essential ayurvedic ingredients. This medicinal oil improves hair growth, lessens hair fall, and deals with dandruff and greying.

Don’t fear hair fall or baldness. Follow the advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, trust his ayurvedic home remedies, and use Patanjali products to avoid.