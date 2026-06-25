At 69, Nafisa Ali Completes 11,000 Ft Rohtang Trek Amid Cancer Stage 4 Cancer Battle, Says It Made Her Feel 'Brand New' |

Veteran actor, former beauty queen and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi is proving that resilience knows no age. At 69, while continuing her battle against stage 4 cancer, Nafisa recently embarked on an inspiring high-altitude trek near Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, sharing heartwarming glimpses of the experience with her followers on social media.

The actress, who has been candid about her health journey over the years, posted a series of videos from the family outing. The clips quickly went viral, with many admiring her determination and positive outlook despite undergoing ongoing treatment.

Reflecting on the adventure, Nafisa revealed that the trek had a rejuvenating effect on her. Sharing one of the videos, she wrote, "Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family. See me being helped by my son-in-law and grandson as they helped me down the track. It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos."

In another update from the mountains, the actress spoke about the support she received from her loved ones during the challenging climb. "At 11,000 feet - near Rohtang - with Adil (my son-in-law) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks, I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun," she shared.

Nafisa also painted a vivid picture of the breathtaking location, revealing that the family crossed the iconic Atal Tunnel before reaching Sissu, where they enjoyed a picnic amid the scenic Himalayan landscape.

"After crossing the Atal Tunnel, we had a picnic lunch at 11,000 feet at a place called Sissu. It was just a grand experience," she wrote.

The actress has been courageously facing peritoneal cancer, which has now progressed to stage 4. Nafisa was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment, she announced in 2019 that she was cancer-free. However, last year, she revealed that the disease had returned, and she has since resumed chemotherapy.

About Nafisa Ali:

Over the decades, Nafisa Ali has built an illustrious career across multiple fields. A former Miss India and national swimming champion, she later carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema with memorable performances in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Life In A... Metro, Bewafaa and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Throughout her acting journey, she has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Dharmendra.