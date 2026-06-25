Priyanka Chopra Steals Spotlight At Cannes Lions In ₹1.8 Lakh Satin Dress & Chic Polka-Dot Look | Visuals Inside |

Priyanka Chopra continued her stylish run at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, turning heads with two completely different yet equally striking fashion statements on Day 3 of the prestigious global event. The actress and entrepreneur, who has been one of the prominent faces at the festival, showcased her versatility by switching from a bold, colourful satin ensemble to a classic monochrome polka-dot look.

For one of her appearances, Priyanka stepped out in the eye-catching Dixon Dress by Silvia Tcherassi, priced at approximately ₹1,81,200. The floor-length satin gown featured a dramatic halter neckline with a plunging silhouette and an artistic blend of rich bronze, olive green, yellow and coral hues.

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The fluid draping and glossy finish gave the outfit a luxurious feel while highlighting Priyanka's effortless confidence. She paired the statement dress with Kat Heeled Leather Thong Sandals worth ₹35,648, keeping the focus on the vibrant garment. Soft waves, glowing makeup and delicate jewellery completed the glamorous look.

In contrast, Priyanka embraced timeless sophistication in her second ensemble, the Heloise Dress by Nue Studio, valued at around ₹1,34,055. The black floor-length dress featured elegant white polka dots and a chic halter neckline that brought vintage glamour to the forefront. The silhouette was clean, refined and effortlessly stylish, proving that classic prints never go out of fashion.

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Adding further polish to the monochrome outfit, Priyanka accessorised with Muse Sunglasses by Pastmid worth approximately ₹23,000 and carried a luxurious Dior bag from the brand's Spring/Summer collection. The accessories elevated the ensemble while maintaining its understated elegance.

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The actress is attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, the world's largest gathering of the creative marketing community. Held annually at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, the five-day festival brings together leaders from advertising, entertainment, technology and media through discussions, networking events and prestigious award ceremonies.