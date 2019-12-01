Art beat: A parrot for a wedding gift

‘If you've missed the train I'm on...

You will know that I am gone...’

Milon and I used to board the 8:56 Harbour line every morning, for work at the Times of India art department at VT so as to make it to the muster by 9:35 am.

Many a time I missed it and took the 9:05, which made me late to sign the muster, but that's another story.

He would sit in the first class compartment with his legs perched on the opposite window seat and hence, bring in the morning as it were. Sometimes celebrated sports writer Raju Bharatan would join us. Sometimes, not!

This was in 1976. Milon used to always wear a spotless dhoti then, with a kurta.