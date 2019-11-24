Art beat: Realism and fantasy

Ever heard of Rustom Siodia, the 20th century painter? Doubt anyone of this generation or earlier have either!

That is why Mortimer Chatterjee, gallerist and researcher has after a year of painstaking research, brought together a body of work of this celebrated painter so that the art frat of today can get a glimpse and appreciate the art of this 20th century painter in the 21st century.

Born in 1881, along with M V Dhurandhar, Rustom Siodia, can be seen as a successor to Raja Ravi Varma, who created genuine original work with a signature style. He was most active between 1915 and 1939.