Arshdeep Singh's Tiffany Engagement Ring For Samreen Kaur Costs Over ₹55 Lakh |

Team India cricketer Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur have taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement on November 11, 2026. While the couple's romantic proposal pictures from New Zealand have won hearts online, it is Samreen's dazzling Tiffany engagement ring that has caught everyone's attention. According to celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, the ring is estimated to be worth over ₹55 lakh.

Sharing the engagement announcement on Instagram, the couple posted pictures from the special moment with the caption, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."

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Arshdeep Singh Gifts Samreen Kaur A Tiffany Engagement Ring

Arshdeep reportedly popped the question in New Zealand, where he is currently touring with the Indian team for the bilateral series against the hosts. Samreen was accompanying the cricketer during the trip, making the occasion even more special.

Jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel took to Instagram to share his estimate of the ring's value. "From the beautiful proposal in New Zealand to a stunning Tiffany ring worth over ₹55 lakh, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's engagement pictures are nothing short of magical," he wrote.

According to the available price details, a size 6 platinum-and-diamond engagement ring in the US is priced at $59,000, approximately ₹55.26 lakh. In India, prices vary depending on the diamond's carat weight. A 1.69-carat version is listed at ₹44 lakh, while a 2.10-carat option costs approximately ₹66.79 lakh.

From IPL Match Stands To Engagement

Samreen has been a familiar face at Punjab Kings matches during IPL 2026, cheering for Arshdeep and his franchise from the stands. Since making their relationship public on Instagram, the couple have shared glimpses of their travels and special moments, including their recent Diwali celebrations.

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