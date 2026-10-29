Arijit Singh And Karan Aujla To Headline Goa's New Music Festival 'HOME': Check Dates, Line-Up And Tickets

Goa in December already sounds like a plan, but add live performances by Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla to the mix, and you have another reason to book that getaway. A new music festival, HOME, is bringing together chart-topping singers, indie voices and electronic music acts for two days of live entertainment in Vagator. With more than 30 artists on the bill, the festival is gearing up to add a fresh chapter to Goa’s year-end party calendar.

HOME Music Festival: Date and more



The inaugural edition of HOME will be held on December 29 and 30 at Vagator, Goa. Festival gates and performances are scheduled to run from 1 pm to 10 pm IST on both days, giving attendees several hours to catch their favourite artists and discover new sounds.



The event arrives as Goa prepares to welcome a major music festival after a gap of nearly two years. With support from Goa Tourism and the state government, HOME is set to bring a mix of live music genres to the coastal destination during the busy year-end holiday season.

Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and more to perform



The biggest draw for music fans will be Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, who are set to lead the festival’s inaugural line-up. Arijit will return to Goa after a long break, while the event will mark Karan Aujla’s first public, ticketed concert in the state.



The line-up also features Jasleen Royal and KING, alongside DJ Chetas. Across the two days, more than 30 artists from commercial music, indie, live performance and electronic music are expected to take the stage.



Other names on the bill include Boys (Khan & Noor), Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Lijo, Malavika Manoj and Gini.



For those looking beyond mainstream headliners, HOME will also feature a sizeable electronic and underground music roster. The announced performers include Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi and Techtronix.

Large-scale festival stage and neon visuals



Music will be only one part of the experience. Aaquib Wani Design, known for creating distinctive visual environments for major cultural events, will shape the festival grounds with a neon-inspired aesthetic.



The organisers have also announced an ambitious production setup, including what they describe as India's largest-ever main stage layout. The combination of immersive visuals, stage design and a multi-genre line-up is expected to give HOME a strong visual identity alongside its musical programme.

Ticket booking details



Tickets will be available through thumpN and District by Zomato. An exclusive pre-sale for HSBC Visa Credit Card holders is scheduled to begin on October 31, 2026, at 2 pm IST and run until November 2 at 1 pm IST.



General ticket sales will open on November 2 at 2 pm IST. Those planning to attend can check the official ticketing platforms for available passes, prices and booking terms.