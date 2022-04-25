Are you alive or living to merely exist?

How often do you question your existence or feel that you are living to merely exist? Have you ever felt that your living revolves around the happiness and judgements of others? Do you often see yourself acting in a socially desirable manner to please others and not yourself ? Living in a fast paced city such as Mumbai, we often find ourselves running to pick up pace, though there is no race that we actually have to chase.

The speed at which we live makes us eager to have everything fast, like preparing two-minute noodles. This goes on till we realise we have actually lost out on a lot of time.

Happiness is a relative concept; it differs amongst people. However, it is of primary importance to find out what makes you happy. Think about the last time you had no responsibilities; how did you feel?

As long as you live in a city you will always have a lot of pressure from time to time, but the key here is to manage the levels of anxiety and stress from time to time.

Here is a list of things that we should practice from time to time to find happiness in our daily life.

Prepare your happiness list

This includes listing all the things that make or made you happy. It can be anything that you find joy in. Think only about yourself and your feelings while you prepare this list.

Do one new thing that makes you happy

Do one new thing every day. This could involve eating a new dish, wearing something new, speaking to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, or simply using a new shade of nail polish... it can be anything.

Meet new people

Socialising is important. It helps you feel at peace. Laughter is a medicine realised when you are with the right group of people. Staying away from people who are cynical and critical is helpful.

Pursue a hobby

Pursue something that makes you happy and worthwhile during your free time. A hobby may not always be constructive or productive; the aim is to do something that you enjoy.

Travel often

You don’t always need to travel to exotic or happening places to be happy. Short trips and weekend getaways can help you unwind from the daily rush. It also keeps you rejuvenated and relaxed.

Exercise

You may not be regular at the gym, but doing simple stretching and breathing exercises help release happy hormones. Indulging in yoga, meditation or mindful related activities is also very beneficial.

Family time

Having adequate family time at least weekly is very essential. Sharing conversations, experiences and ideas will help you grow as a person.

Advertisement

Make a mini-bucket list

This would comprise of all the things that you have always wanted to do but couldn’t. Keep it short to start off so you can eventually build upon it. Make sure it’s realistic and achievable to avoid any disappointments later.

Eat good food

It is okay to diet and want to stay fit. However, not at the cost of starving. Our body requires all the basic vitamins and nutrients to function. Eating new varieties of food will help to uplift your mood and also spice up your taste buds.

Toxic relationships

Some friendships and relationships turn sour overtime. The best way to deal with a situation like this is to distance yourself from such people. Avoid confrontational situations to problems that you are never going to be able to resolve.

Your peace of mind

Nothing is more important than your sanity and peace of mind. Do not allow anyone to ruin it for you. Be assertive about what you want in life and move towards your goal.

Communication is the key

Often, many unresolved arguments are caused due to lack of communication. Putting forth your opinion and point of view is important. It is also very important to learn to say no when you feel something isn’t right.

Gratitude

Feel grateful for all the blessings that you have. Avoid comparing yourself to someone else. Everyone has a different journey and you cannot judge someone’s book on the basis of the page you walked in at. We have 86,400 seconds a day, and often our day doesn’t go as planned. Maybe 400 seconds of the day were disappointing, however, we can’t brood for the remaining 86,000 seconds. Make the most of all that you have. It is now or never.

Alisha Lalljee is a psychologist, psychotherapist, and educator.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:26 AM IST