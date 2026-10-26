Anushka Sharma Wears ₹10,900 Anarkali And Kolhapuri Chappals With Virat Kohli For Krishna Das Mumbai Concert

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das' Kirtan In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a kirtan concert by American devotional singer Krishna Das in Mumbai, where the couple was seen soaking in the evening’s devotional music in relaxed looks. Videos from the event showed Anushka singing along to the bhajans, while Virat appeared immersed in meditation.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma stuns in minimal Anarkali suit

Anushka kept things minimal yet traditional in a vibrant pink Anarkali kurta from the label Place The Dot, priced at ₹10,900 on the brand’s website. The cotton ensemble featured a round neckline, full sleeves and a fitted bodice that opened into a flowy, pleated skirt.

Its generous flare and multiple panels gave the traditional silhouette movement, while the ankle-grazing length kept the look elegant without feeling overly dressy. She paired the kurta with matching cotton pants and a coordinating dupatta detailed with shimmering silver mukaish work.

Anushka kept her accessories delicate, wearing her signature tulsi mala, small gold earrings and statement rings. A pair of Kolhapuri sandals completed the look, bringing a traditional finish to the easy-going outfit.

Her beauty look followed the same less-is-more approach. A tiny bindi, softly defined brows, mascara, a hint of blush and glossy pink lips complemented her outfit. Her skin had a fresh, dewy finish, while her hair was left open in a side parting, styled in soft waves.

Virat Kohli keeps it casual

Virat opted for a relaxed look that matched the low-key mood of the evening. The cricketer wore a basic T-shirt with jeans and finished the outfit with a wristwatch. While Anushka leaned into traditional Indian wear, Virat kept things simple and comfortable.