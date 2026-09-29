Anushka Sharma Ordered 'Delhi-Jaise' Chole Bhature From This Mumbai Restaurant For Virat Kohli, And Boosted Their Business To ₹2 Crore Monthly

Sometimes, a struggling business does not need a massive investor or an elaborate marketing campaign to get a second chance. For two brothers running a tiny chole bhature joint in Mumbai, that turning point came through a comedian, an Instagram Story and an unexpected celebrity order.

The story of Delhi Se, a Chembur eatery started by brothers Jaspal Singh Khalsa and Mahinder Singh Khalsa, is now being discussed for its remarkable turnaround, one that began when the business was staring at closure and reportedly carrying nearly ₹18 lakh in debt.

From three tables to almost shutting down

The brothers opened Delhi Se in Chembur in October 2021 in a modest 250-square-foot space with just three tables and nine seats. But within months, things began moving in the wrong direction. Sales started slipping from January 2022, and by September, the brothers were preparing to call it quits.

“From January, our sales started declining. By September 2022, we were planning to close the restaurant. We thought we would pay the last month’s groceries and rent and then shut it down,” Jaspal told Pinkvilla Biz in a September 24 YouTube video.

At that point, the restaurant was reportedly making only around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh in monthly sales.

Then came an unexpected customer.

Abhishek Upmanyu walked in

In September 2022, comedian Abhishek Upmanyu visited Delhi Se’s Chembur outlet for chole bhature. The brothers did not recognise him when he arrived, but something unusual happened over the following days: more customers began walking in.

“On September 13, Abhishek Upmanyu came to eat chhole bhature. We didn’t know him then. On September 14 and 15, our walk-ins started increasing,” Jaspal recalled.

The brothers eventually discovered that Upmanyu had recommended the restaurant on his Instagram. But the biggest surprise was still to come.

Then came Anushka Sharma’s order for Virat Kohli

Soon after Upmanyu’s recommendation, Delhi Se received a call asking for two plates of chole bhature to be delivered to Juhu. The caller said the food was being ordered from Virat Kohli’s residence.

Jaspal initially thought something was off, particularly when the caller asked for bank details to cover the delivery charges.

“I said, ‘What if she hacks the account?’ Mahinder said, ‘The account balance is already negative. There is hardly any money in it,’” he recalled.

The brothers eventually learned that the call was genuine. The order was delivered on October 5, 2022.

But the real business-changing moment came when Anushka Sharma later shared the restaurant on Instagram. She said she had finally found “ekdum-Delhi-jaise-Chole-bhature in Mumbai”, while also mentioning Virat’s love for the dish and crediting Upmanyu for the recommendation.

The crowd came in

The impact was almost instant. According to Jaspal, the restaurant was suddenly flooded with customers following Anushka’s post.

“After her post, there was a massive crowd at the restaurant. Within half an hour, such a huge crowd had gathered that we were completely blank,” he said.

What began as a tiny nine-seat restaurant preparing to shut down had suddenly become a much-talked-about food destination.

The brothers now say their business has undergone a dramatic transformation. From monthly sales of roughly ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh during its difficult phase, Delhi Se reportedly now generates approximately ₹2 crore in monthly sales.