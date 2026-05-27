Anushka Sharma Hugs Virat Kohli In ₹25,000 Floral Look, Wears A Radha Naam Jap Counter Ring During RCB IPL Match

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a massive reason to celebrate after securing their place in the Indian Premier League 2026 final with a dominant win against the Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala. But while the stadium erupted in cheers, it was Anushka Sharma who quietly stole attention from the stands with her effortless match-day fashion and heartfelt support for her husband.

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Anushka Sharma stole the spotlight during RCB match

Anushka was spotted cheering passionately throughout the high-stakes clash, and videos of her emotional reactions instantly began circulating online. From hugging Virat after the win to folding her hands during tense moments of the game, Anushka's presence became one of the internet’s favourite highlights from the night.

For the match, the actress embraced relaxed luxury in a chic floral top featuring dramatic puffed sleeves and a flattering square neckline. The structured bodice hugged her frame beautifully, paired with relaxed wide-leg denim jeans, giving the entire outfit a casual-cool finish.

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Her floral shirt, identified as the Camelia Shirt in Estate Print from Sézane, reportedly costs around ₹11,500, while the relaxed-fit trousers are priced close to ₹13,800, bringing the entire look to ₹25,300.

Instead of going overboard with styling, Anushka kept things refreshingly minimal with her signature Tulsi mala, a sleek gold watch and her sparkling engagement ring. Her beauty look followed the same understated aesthetic, featuring soft makeup, naturally open hair and comfortable flats.

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However, what truly caught social media’s attention was a special ring spotted on Anushka’s finger during the match. According to reports, the actress was seen wearing a Radha Naam jap counter ring while watching the game from the stands. The wearable digital counter is commonly used by devotees to keep track of chanting the "Radha Naam" or spiritual mantras.

Photos and videos of Anushka praying and chanting during nail-biting moments of the match quickly went viral online, with fans calling her RCB’s "ultimate lucky charm" once again.