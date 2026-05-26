RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1: 'Lucky Charm' Anushka Sharma Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli In Dharamshala

Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala during the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Anushka has been a regular presence at several RCB matches over the years and is often seen supporting Kohli during key fixtures. Her appearance in Dharamshala once again grabbed attention online, with fans praising the couple’s bond and support for each other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cameras frequently panned towards Anushka during the high-pressure encounter, with fans on social media quickly sharing clips and pictures of her reactions from the stands. Dressed casually, the actor looked fully engrossed in the contest as Kohli walked out to bat for RCB in the crucial playoff game.

Visuals of her watching the game from the stands quickly went viral on social media. Many RCB fans saw it as a massive positive, calling the actress a 'lucky charm'.

The Qualifier 1 clash carried massive importance for both sides. RCB entered the game as table-toppers and defending champions, while Gujarat Titans looked to book their place in another IPL final under Shubman Gill’s leadership.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, continued to remain the centre of attention for RCB fans, with the crowd erupting every time the former captain got involved in the action. Anushka’s reactions from the stands added another talking point to the blockbuster playoff encounter.