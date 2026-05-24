Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Reach Dharamshala Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 | VIDEO

Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma arrived in Dharamshala ahead of the high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, with videos of the couple quickly going viral on social media.

The star couple was spotted at the airport amid heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Kohli before one of RCB’s biggest matches of the season. Dressed casually, Kohli acknowledged supporters while Anushka walked alongside him, with clips of their arrival being widely shared online within minutes.

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The arrival comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyeing a direct place in the IPL 2026 final. Kohli has once again been central to RCB’s campaign this season, delivering consistent performances at the top of the order and playing a key role in the franchise’s run to the playoffs.

Anushka, meanwhile, has frequently travelled to support Kohli during important matches over the years and has been a familiar presence in the stands during IPL campaigns. Fans online reacted enthusiastically to the couple’s arrival in Dharamshala, with many calling it a positive sign ahead of the knockout clash.

RCB face GT for a spot in the final

RCB head into Qualifier 1 carrying strong momentum after an impressive league-stage campaign, while Gujarat Titans will be aiming to spoil the Bengaluru side’s hopes of securing a direct ticket to the final.

Much of the spotlight, however, remains on Kohli, whose performances in pressure matches continue to attract enormous attention. With a place in the IPL final at stake, expectations will once again be high from the former RCB captain as the franchise chases its elusive maiden title.

The Dharamshala clash is expected to draw a packed crowd, with excitement building rapidly after Kohli and Anushka’s arrival videos began circulating across social media platforms.