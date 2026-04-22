Anne Hathaway Has Secretly Turned Muslim? Video Of Actress Saying 'Inshallah' Goes Viral, Internet Questions

Anne Hathaway saying "Inshallah" goes viral | Image Courtesy: People

A recent interview clip of Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has unexpectedly stirred online chatter, with fans debating everything from language to religion. The buzz began after the actress casually used the word “Inshallah” during a conversation while promoting her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anne's viral 'Inshallah' moment

During a candid sit-down with People Magazine, Hathaway reflected on ageing in Hollywood and how her perspective has evolved over the years. Speaking about life at 43 and her journey in the industry, she shared thoughts on embracing calmness, letting go of pressure, and approaching the future with openness. In that flow, she said, "I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so."

Watch the clip below:

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The use of the Arabic phrase, commonly meaning “if God wills”, quickly caught attention online, with many interpreting it in different ways. While some saw it as a simple, universal expression, others questioned its context and usage.

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How did the internet react?

Social media reactions were mixed and often heated. “Is Anne Hathaway scerently muslim?” one user asked, while another pointed out, “Is that phrase exclusively for Muslims? It's Arabic, a language and so the religious association is misplaced.”

Some users related to the sentiment, with one writing, “Honestly, I so felt this, Anne Hathaway. No word works quite like inshallah when it comes to future hopes and fears.”

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Others, however, seemed confused or critical. “'Inshallah'... When did Anne Hathaway convert to Islam?" read one comment. Another user took a more reflective stance, writing, “So let's normalise 'inshaAllah' because Anne Hathaway or some other famous non-Muslim celebrity says it? How about we respect the Muslims who use it and honour its authentic, indigenous meaning? And how about we normalize the end to these "high school popularity contests"?"