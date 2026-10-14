Aneet Padda's Whimsical 24th Birthday Party Features Fairytale Castle Cake; Ahaan Panday & Alia Bhatt Attend In Style

Some birthday parties come with balloons and cake, while others look as though they have stepped straight out of a storybook. Aneet Padda’s 24th birthday celebration leaned into the latter, with dreamy pink-and-green decorations, a whimsical castle-shaped cake and a gathering of familiar faces from the film industry. The Saiyaara actor turned 24 on October 13, 2026, and glimpses from her intimate celebration have been making their way across social media.

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Aneet Padda’s birthday party had a fairytale theme

The decorations set the mood for the celebration, with pink and green forming the main colour palette. Balloons added a playful touch, while the overall setup gave the party a dreamy, fairytale-inspired atmosphere.

One of the pictures circulating on X showed a white-and-pink castle-shaped birthday cake that looked straight out of a fantasy setting. With a butterfly detail at the centre, intricate rose decorations and candles arranged around it, the cake became one of the standout elements of the celebration.

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The setup kept things whimsical without losing the warmth of what appeared to be an intimate birthday gathering with friends and family.

For her big day, Aneet opted for a stunning mini dress. The fitted silhouette and muted colour gave her birthday look a pretty, party-ready feel, complementing the playful decorations around her.

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Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt and others join the celebration

Ahaan Panday was among the guests at Aneet’s birthday bash, arriving with his mother, Deanne Panday, in an all-black look. One photograph showed the trio posing together, while another captured Aneet and Deanne pulling goofy faces for a playful selfie. Actor Alia Bhatt was also among the guests at Aneet’s birthday celebration, looking stunning in a shiny green ensemble.

The pictures were initially shared by Aneet’s Saiyaara co-star Alam Khan on social media platform X, before he later deleted them. Even so, the images had already offered fans a glimpse of the birthday decorations, the castle cake and the people who joined Aneet for her special day.