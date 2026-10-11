Alanna Panday's Pink-Themed Baby Shower Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale Storybook: See Inside The Décor At Her Mumbai House

Inside Alanna Panday's baby shower in Mumbai | Instagram

Alanna Panday is welcoming baby No. 2 in the most whimsical way possible! The YouTuber and sister of Ahaan Panday hosted a dreamy baby shower with her husband, Ivor McCray, at her parents Deanne and Chikki Panday’s Mumbai residence. As the couple prepares to welcome a baby girl, the celebration featured a fairytale-inspired pink theme and elaborate floral decor that perfectly showcased Alanna's siganture aesthetic.

Inside Alanna’s dreamy pink baby shower in Mumbai



The baby shower followed a romantic, storybook-inspired garden theme, with blush pink, dusty rose and burgundy setting the mood. At the centre of the decor was an ornate archway featuring a prominent heart motif and intricate pink roses, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for the celebration. Striped fabric awnings and rich, velvety drapes added to the dreamy aesthetic.

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Floral arrangements brought the setting to life, combining cascading deep burgundy amaranthus with soft pink roses, proteas and hydrangeas. Clusters of dark grapes and berries were arranged at the base of the displays, adding an unusual detail to the elaborate setup. The pink-and-white checked flooring tied the entire look together, giving the space the feel of a whimsical party designed to celebrate the arrival of a little girl.

Mom-to-be glows in romantic gown



For the baby shower, Alanna chose a romantic strapless tulle gown in blush pink that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. The fitted bodice flowed into a dramatic skirt with a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train, while voluminous, draped sleeves rested off her shoulders. Three-dimensional floral appliqués scattered across the fabric added texture and complemented the celebration’s garden-inspired theme.

The fashion creator kept her styling understated, allowing the gown to remain the focus. A sleek gold bangle and heels completed the ensemble, while her fresh, glowing makeup kept the overall look soft and natural. Her long, dark hair was styled half-up and half-down in soft waves, with tiny floral pins adding a delicate finishing touch.

Dad-to-be Ivor opted for an effortlessly polished outfit, pairing a light button-down shirt with cream-coloured trousers and dark loafers. Their son, River, looked adorable in a dusty pink shirt and matching light trousers.

'Auntie' Ananya, Ahaan and others attend



The baby shower also brought together family members and several familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Alanna’s sister, actor Ananya Panday, attended in a white baby tee bearing the word “auntie”, paired with a sequinned pink skirt. Her playful outfit added a fun touch to the baby shower and nodded to her soon-to-be aunt status. Ahaan was also present at the event.



Actor Aneet Padda was also among those present, alongside Manish Paul, Kubbra Sait, Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash.