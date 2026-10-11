Inside Hardik Pandya's 33rd Birthday Cake: GF Mahieka Sharma With Son Agastya Miniatures, Luxurious Car And His Dog |

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and glimpses from his intimate celebration with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma are grabbing attention on social media. While the all-rounder is known for his flamboyant style and love for luxury, it was his specially customised birthday cake that stole the spotlight this time.

The cake featured a series of personalised edible miniatures representing some of the most significant parts of Hardik's life. These included figurines of the cricketer himself holding the Indian national flag, his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, son Agastya Pandya and his beloved dog. The elaborate creation also featured miniatures of his signature shoes and a luxury car, reflecting his passion for cricket, fashion and automobiles.

In the viral visuals, Hardik can be seen cutting the elaborate cake as Mahieka sits beside him, joining in the birthday celebrations. The customised design, packed with personal details, offered fans a glimpse into the cricketer's life beyond the cricket field.

Politician Rahool N Kanal was also seen joining the celebrations. Pictures and videos from the occasion have been circulating online, with the cake's intricate detailing becoming a talking point among fans.

Hardik, who is known for his bold fashion choices and extravagant lifestyle, has often made headlines for his personal milestones alongside his cricketing achievements. The inclusion of his son, girlfriend and pet in the cake made the creation particularly personal, turning it into more than just a birthday centrepiece.