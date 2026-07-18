Aneet Padda Keeps It Casual In ₹7.6K Mini Dress As She Celebrates Saiyaara's 1st Anniversary With Ahaan Panday At Wembley Stadium

Aneet Padda Keeps It Chic In Affordable Yellow Dress | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Aneet Padda marked the first anniversary of her film Saiyaara in a simple yet stylish look while attending the celebration with co-star Ahaan Panday at Wembley Stadium, London, England. The actress kept her fashion choice casual and effortless, opting for a cute yellow mini dress that perfectly matched her easygoing style.

Wembley serves as the backdrop for an iconic moment in the film when Ahaan, aka Krish Kapoor, finds Vaani Batra by recognising her eyes on the giant screen at the stadium.

The 23-year-old actress was seen wearing the Hollister Milkmaid Mini Dress in Yellow Ditsy Print, priced at $79 (approximately Rs 7,606.55). The floral mini dress featured a feminine silhouette with a comfortable yet chic design, making it a perfect pick for the occasion. She later visited Wembley Stadium to unveil an exclusive Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP of their romantic musical.

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The mini dress featured a pretty and super-soft design with cap sleeves, a button-front detail, and delicate pintucks at the waist.

Aneet kept her overall look minimal, adding a glossy touch to her makeup with a subtle lip gloss while leaving her short hair open and naturally styled. The actress opted for a no-makeup makeup look, enhancing her fresh, effortless, and understated vibe.

Speaking about the Vinyl LP launch, director Mohit Suri said that music is the soul of every love story, whether in life or on screen. With Saiyaara, he felt this sentiment even more deeply. He added that the depth of Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting emotions, the innocence, and the magic of their journey would not have been the same without the songs.

He added, "I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music. Vaani said 'The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!' And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love! That's why this LP isn't just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it."