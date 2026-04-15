Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Collaborate For An Intense Romantic Film After Saiyaara; Netizens Say, 'Dream Team Is Back'

Mohit Suri / Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda | X (Twitter)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their debut last year with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie collected Rs. 329.73 crore net at the box office in India and became a blockbuster. Now, the team of Saiyaara, director Mohit, and actors Ahaan and Aneet, is all set to collaborate on an intense romantic film backed by heart-tugging music.

Senior journalist Taran Adarsh took to X (Twitter) to officially announce the film. In his tweet, he also clarified that the movie is not titled Saiyaara 2.

'SAIYAARA' TEAM REUNITES – THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT IS HERE... The #Saiyaara team is back... Director #MohitSuri, producer #AkshayeWidhani, and lead stars #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda join forces once again for a brand-new project – an intense romantic drama, enriched with… pic.twitter.com/AIXv69Osjr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2026

Read Also Ahaan Panday To Team Up With Mohit Suri Again After Saiyaara: Report

Netizens Excited To Watch Ahaan Panday & Aneet Panday's New Film

Well, netizens are already excited to watch Ahaan and Aneet in Mohit's next film. A netizen tweeted, "It's great to see this team reunite! Mohit Suri is all about great songs and emotional storytelling (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The dream team is back (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "My favorite couple reunite for another blockbuster again so excited (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Mohit Suri On Reuniting With The Saiyaara Team

While talking about reuniting with the Saiyaara team, Mohit said, “It’s always been love stories for me… overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming, and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller."

"The film explores this unabashedly... so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting… coming back home... but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films," he added.

While the film has been officially announced, YRF has not revealed when it will hit the big screens.