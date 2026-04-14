Ahaan Panday To Team Up With Mohit Suri Again After Saiyaara: Report

Ahaan Panday / Mohit Suri | Instagram

Ahaan Panday made a successful debut last year with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. The actor has started shooting for his second film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also stars Sharvari in the lead role. It is a gangster-romantic drama, and the audience is looking forward to the movie. But even before his second film hits the big screens, here's a report about Ahaan's third movie.

According to Variety India, Ahaan's third film will be with Suri. The two will be teaming up for a romantic comedy, which will be produced by YRF.

Reportedly, the filmmaker had written a rom-com about an older guy and a younger girl, and was planning to cast another actor. However, things didn't work out, and Aditya Chopra suggested Suri make another rom-com with Ahaan. The movie is expected to start rolling by the end of this year.

While Saiyaara was a romantic drama, it will be interesting to watch Ahaan in a romantic comedy. However, the film is not yet officially announced.

Ahaan Panday's Second Film

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ahaan's second film started a few days ago. Zafar had taken to social media to inform everyone about it.

While talking about casting Ahaan in his movie, the filmmaker had said, “A true romantic hero is not defined by softness, he is defined by emotional intensity, and this translates beautifully into action. Romance gives a hero grace. Action gives him fire. When grace and fire meet, it is a potent combination for audiences to see an entirely new side to Ahaan that they haven’t seen. Ahaan has vulnerability in his eyes, and that’s what makes an action-romance powerful.”

The release date of the untitled movie is not yet announced, but fans of Ahaan are expecting to watch him on the big screens this year.