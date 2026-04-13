Ahaan Panday To Play Gangster In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next YRF Action Drama, Undergoes Combat Training: Report

After making a strong debut in Bollywood, actor Ahaan Panday is set to surprise audiences with a completely different role in his second feature film. The young actor, who recently starred in the romantic drama Saiyaara, will reportedly take on the role of a gangster in an upcoming action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

According to a Variety India report, the film is being backed by Yash Raj Films and promises to be a high-energy action entertainer. The role marks a major shift for Ahaan, who played a troubled musician in his debut film.

To prepare for the demanding part, Ahaan has reportedly undergone rigorous training, including hand-to-hand combat and weapon handling. His character in the film is described as someone who is “locked in a fierce battle for love,” suggesting a mix of intense action and emotional drama.

While the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps, the project is expected to carry the stylish and large-scale action elements often associated with Ali Abbas Zafar’s filmmaking.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast. Actor Jimmy Shergill will appear in a pivotal role, marking his return to Yash Raj Films after more than two decades. One of his most memorable collaborations with the banner was the 2000 film Mohabbatein, where he shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Joining the cast alongside Ahaan are actors Sharvari Wagh, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol.

Production on the film reportedly began in Mumbai on April 3 and is expected to continue there throughout the month. The team will then move to London in May to shoot the next phase of the film. If everything goes as planned, the makers are aiming to complete filming by July and release the movie in theatres in early 2027.

Following the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most promising young actors.