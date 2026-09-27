Andhericha Raja Ganpati To Be Immersed On Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi On September 29; Know The Story Behind The Unique Tradition |

While the grand Ganeshotsav celebrations have come to an end for most of Mumbai after Anant Chaturdashi, devotees in Andheri have one more important date to look forward to. Andhericha Raja, one of Mumbai’s much-loved Ganpati idols, will follow its distinctive immersion tradition this year, with the idol scheduled to leave the pandal on September 29, 2026, coinciding with Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Unlike most major Ganpati idols that are immersed on Anant Chaturdashi, Andhericha Raja is traditionally immersed on Sankashti Chaturthi. This year, Sankashti falls on Tuesday, September 29, making it Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, a particularly significant day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

But why does Andhericha Raja follow a different immersion schedule?

The answer lies in a navas, or a sacred vow. Andhericha Raja's distinctive tradition is traced to the mandal's history with workers and an industrial dispute. According to accounts of the tradition, devotees associated with the mandal made a vow that if their difficult situation was resolved, they would continue worshipping the deity until the following Sankashti Chaturthi. When the situation was eventually resolved, the devotees honoured their promise, and the practice continued in subsequent years.

This tradition also explains why Andhericha Raja is popularly associated with the name Navasala Pavnara Ganpati, referring to a Ganpati who fulfils devotees' vows.

The mandal itself dates back to 1966, when workers who had moved from Mumbai's Lalbaug-Parel area to Andheri established the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti. Over the decades, Andhericha Raja became known not only for its elaborate celebrations but also for this unusual immersion tradition.

There is also a devotional significance to the chosen day. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month in honour of Lord Ganesha, and when it falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. In 2026, it falls on September 29.